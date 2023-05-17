Neymar wants to join Barcelona - report

Neymar wants to leave Paris Saint-Germain, and his preferred destination is once again, a return to FC Barcelona, according to the latest gossip.

The Brazilian star left Barcelona in a world record move but has since seemingly regretted the decision, with rumors saying he was keen to make the move back on several occasions.

Currently injured, Neymar has spent some time in the city of Barcelona and was with the squad when they celebrated winning La Liga.

He has a contract until 2025, which means a team who wants him will have to negotiate with PSG.

At the moment, it’s understood Barcelona are not interested due to having to pay a fee for him, not to mention his wages and injury history.

PSG are willing to sell for a relatively affordable price, but at the moment it is said that only Chelsea are interested.