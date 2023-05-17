Deco in ‘advanced talks’ to replace Mateu Alemany at Barcelona - report

Barcelona appear to be close to appointing Deco as Mateu Alemany’s replacement as sporting director.

Alemany has confirmed he will leave in the summer, and he’s expected to take up a post with Premier League side Aston Villa.

Fabrizio Romano is now reporting that Deco is in “advanced talks” with Barcelona and has almost reached an agreement with the club.

Barcelona are now closing in on deal to appoint Deco as new director of the club after Mateu Alemany and Jordi Cruyff left the club. #FCB



Talks are very advanced and Deco has already accepted 90% of the details of the agreement; waiting to fix situation with his agency. pic.twitter.com/4tl6khEN44 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 16, 2023

Barcelona will also need to find a replacement for Jordi Cruyff this summer. The club announced on Tuesday that the Dutchman is also off at the end of the season.

There’s been no whispers yet about who could replace Cruyff, although there is word that Bojan Krkic could be set for a role at the club next season.

Gerard Romero reports that Barca are thinking about making a move for Bojan and handing him a role acting as a link between the first team and Barcelona Atletic.