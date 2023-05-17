Xavi: FC Barcelona's fifth Liga champion as player and coach - FC Barcelona

Very few people have achieved as much in football as Xavi Hernández. As an FC Barcelona player, he won 25 major club trophies, and as a coach he already has two more.

Ninth league title for Sergio Busquets - FC Barcelona

This story has a happy ending. Sergio Busquets has announced that he is to leave FC Barcelona at the end of the season and he will do so having won his latest league championship with the blaugranes. A ninth La Liga title for the Barça midfielder brings him level with Andrés Iniesta and Gerard Piqué on nine league titles, one behind leader Leo Messi who has won La Liga on no less than 10 occasions.

Jordi Cruyff to leave FC Barcelona on June 30 - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona sporting director Jordi Cruyff will not be renewing his contract at the end of the current season due to his wish to embark on new professional endeavours. He announced his decision this Tuesday morning to president Joan Laporta at an emotional meeting in which he explained that after two years in his position, he is leaving to face new challenges.

Agreement in place for Balde to extend Barça contract until 2027 - SPORT

Just over a year ago, Barcelona were hoping that Jorge Mendes would bring the club a good offer for Alejandro Balde. A year later, the full-back has agreed his renewal with the Catalan club after becoming one of the great revelations of the season.

The only players to have scored past Ter Stegen in record-breaking year - SPORT

Marc-André ter Stegen's season has been sensational. The German international is back to his best and is undisputedly the best goalkeeper in the competition. He has conceded just 13 goals so far in LaLiga and is on course for his first Zamora since joining Barça in the summer of 2014.

Barça regain their status as top seeds for 2023-24 Champions League - SPORT

The 2022-23 La Liga title won by FC Barcelona on Sunday at the RCDE Stadium will allow the Catalan club to regain the status of one of the top seeds in the draw for the 2023-24 Champions League group stage. It is a privilege that will ensure they avoid meeting the champions of Italy (Napoli), England (likely to be Manchester City), France (PSG at the top of the table) or Germany (Bayern Munich or Borussia Dortmund).

Boss Xavi to tell surplus Barcelona players they can leave this week - SPORT

The viability plan that Barcelona has prepared and that will be approved by LaLiga must work to the millimetre in order to achieve the objectives set in terms of signings. The club is obliged to let players leave before signing and the candidates to go have been marked for weeks.

Barça are confident of Gundogan signing despite Man City's new offer - SPORT

Barcelona insist Ilkay Gündogan is the player of choice to arrive at zero cost in midfield. The club has the player's verbal OK for the next three seasons, but nobody will communicate anything until the German international finishes the season with Manchester City, something that could be extended until June if the English team qualifies for the Champions League final.