Barcelona linked with move for Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich

Barcelona are being linked with a move for Joshua Kimmich, who apparently wants to leave Bayern Munich this summer.

Mundo Deportivo report Kimmich is “seriously considering embarking on a new challenge” at the end of the season and would like to play for Barcelona.

Bayern have had a bit of a chaotic season, replacing Julian Nagelsmann with Thomas Tuchel as manager, and MD reckons all is not well in the dressing room.

Barcelona and Xavi would love to have Kimmich and have reportedly already begun to make moves to find out if they can land the Germany captain.

Kimmich’s versatility and experience make him a good fit for Barca right now, particularly because Sergio Busquets is about to leave.

Yet Barca are struggling financially and may struggle to convince Bayern to let Kimmich follow Robert Lewandowski in heading to the Camp Nou.

The 28-year-old is contracted to the Bavarian giants until 2025 but is thought to be a cheaper option for Barca than Martin Zubimendi.

Should Barca move for Kimmich this summer? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!