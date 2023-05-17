Pedri reveals how Messi helped him at Barcelona, hopes GOAT returns

We didn't see much of a Pedri and Lionel Messi interchange in the midfield at Barcelona. The two were like trains passing in the night or however the saying goes.

There’s a chance that we will see the two of them in relatively good form next year at Barcelona. Pedri has established himself as one of the best midfielders in the world and Messi can have his moments.

Pedri was asked recently if he would like Messi to return to the club, not really sure what anyone expected him to say but needless to emphasize he was ecstatic about the possibility. He also mentioned how Messi had helped him previously.

“I would like it, although it depends on Barcelona and Leo. For me, I hope he comes back,” he said. “During my starting days at Barça, I was shy to even go to the dressing room, and I stayed all the time in the gym. Leo (Messi) came to me and told me not to be shy, he encouraged me a lot.” Pedri | Source

The Messi rumors have gone a little quiet over the last few days, with the GOAT seemingly set to wait until the end of the season to make a decision on his next move.