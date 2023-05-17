Barcelona meet with Jordi Alba to discuss defender’s future - report

Joan Laporta and Jordi Alba have reportedly met to discuss the future of the Spaniard at Barcelona. The two sides have a lot to talk about when it comes to salary and expectations between the two sides heading into next year.

The meeting apparently lasted over three hours and featured talk about salary expectations and deferred payments. Right now, Alba has a year left on his deal but with his current salary, there isn’t a desire from the Barca side for things to continue as presently constructed.

That means that according to reports, Barca have proposed a 60% salary reduction and a two-year deferred payment plan. It doesn’t seem like Alba wishes to leave for Saudia Arabia or anywhere else, so I would expect the player to make some concessions for his salary to make things work. Although in a three-hour meeting, there had to have been some spiciness.