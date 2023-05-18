 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

LOOK: Barcelona’s third kit for 2023-24 leaked as new pictures emerge

We’re talking 2010-11 vibes

By Barca Blaugranes Staff
CA Osasuna v Barcelona - La Liga Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images

Barcelona’s third kit for this season was inspired by the Cross of Sant Jordi but it looks like the Catalans will go for something very different next year.

There have already been a few whispers that Barca will be wearing something mint greeny/turquoisey next season and a new video suggests this will be the case.

The latest leak from Twitter account BCN_Raphi shows a jersey that will bring back memories of Barca in 1996-97, 2010-11 and even 2019-20.

It’s a greenish affair with a blaugrana band across the chest and has the sponsors’ logos in a dark blue color.

Check it out below:

We’ve already seen a few leaks of the home and away kits for next season. Barca will revert to a classic blaugrana design with wide stripes and the logos in white for their home games.

Away from home it looks like Barca will finally take the plunge and go for a white kit which will also feature blue shorts and blaugrana socks.

We may not have to wait too long for confirmation of Barca’s new kits. Clubs such as Bayern and Liverpool have already dropped their new shirts for next season and Barca should follow suit soon.

What do you think of Barcelona’s rumored kits for next season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

