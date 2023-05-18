Barcelona add Feyenoord’s Lutsharel Geertruida to list of right-back targets

Barcelona’s search for a new right-back appears to be continuing with Feyenoord’s Lutsharel Geertruida the latest defender linked with the Catalans.

Gerard Romero is reporting that Barca are keeping tabs on the 22-year-old ahead of the summer transfer window.

Geertruida has made 38 appearances for the Dutch side this season and played his part in the team being crowned Eredivisie champions.

The defender also made his Netherlands debut this season, featuring in a 4-0 defeat to France in the Nations League back in March under Ronald Koeman.

Geertruida has been at Feyenoord since 2012, coming through the club’s academy and breaking into the first team in the 2020-2021 season.

He subsequently agreed a contract extension with the Dutch side that runs until next summer.

The right-back slot remains an issue for Barcelona, but it’s far from clear whether the Catalans will add another defender this summer.

The Catalans’ priorities appear to be in midfield and attack ahead of the summer transfer window, while their continued financial difficulties will remain an issue.