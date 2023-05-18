Krankl, Quini, Romário, Ronaldo... and Robert Lewandowski! - FC Barcelona

Robert Lewandowski's job has always been to score goals. He was already a master of the art before he came to Barça, and he hasn't lost any of his magic touch.

15 Barça players win their first Liga title - FC Barcelona

It is the first Liga league title for players such as Gavi, Araujo and Pedri, and for Lewandowski and Kessie, who also lifted the trophy with their respective teams last season

Se queda! Alemany stays at Barça as Laporta accepts U-turn decision - SPORT

Joan Laporta has given the go-ahead for Mateu Alemany to continue as FC Barcelona's director of football. Despite the fact that both Alemany and the club had indicated in a statement that they would break off relations at the end of the season, he has decided to change his mind and continue working on Barça's project for the next campaign.

Busquets to get Barça send off in final home game vs. Mallorca - SPORT

FC Barcelona have already set a date for the tribute to Sergio Busquets. The Barça captain has announced that he will not be renewing his contract and the club wants to send him off with full honours.

Kessie doesn't want to leave Barça despite offers from England & Italy - SPORT

Kessié is one of the four players that Barça's sporting department will try to sell in order to bring in money and reduce the wage bill. The decision has been taken, but everything must go through an agreement with the player himself.

The U20 World Cup in Argentina is a priority for Barcelona this month - SPORT

This Saturday the U20 World Cup kicks off in Argentina, where the Spanish national team will not be playing. The competition is one of the most important dates of the current season for Barça's scouting department, which is diligently directed by Paulo Araujo.

Palmeiras midfielder Raphael Veiga a ‘low cost’ option for Barcelona - SPORT

The creative midfielder, with a good left foot, is, at 27 years of age, indisputably one of the best players in South America in his position. He has a contract until the end of December 2026. His signing, however, would cost around 15 million euros and his salary would fit within the existing Blaugrana structure.

Pedri on Lionel Messi's possible return to Barça: 'I would like it...' - SPORT

Pedri appeared on 'El Hormiguero' on Tuesday. The FC Barcelona player from the Canary Islands was interviewed on the Antena 3 show and reviewed the current sporting news and also told some details of his personal life.

Barça president Laporta meets with Alba to discuss player's future - SPORT

According to 'Jijantes' and 'Relevo', a meeting between FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta and first-team defender Jordi Alba took place on Tuesday and lasted more than three hours.