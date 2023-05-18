Atletico Madrid keeping tabs on Jordi Alba’s situation at Barcelona - report

Atletico Madrid are reportedly keeping tabs on Jordi Alba’s situation at Barcelona ahead of the summer transfer window.

Alba wants to stay at the club, despite losing his place to Alejandro Balde, but his salary and a number of deferred payments due to the defender mean he’s a bit of an issue for Barca.

Mundo Deportivo reckon that his situation has attracted interest from Atletico who would be happy to bring him in and reinforce the left side of their defense.

Barcelona and Atletico have done a bit of business recently. Luis Suarez and Memphis Depay both left Barca for the Rojiblancos, while Barca have an option on Carrasco.

Diego Simeone’s side aren’t the only club interested in Alba it seems. MD also reckon there’s interest from Saudi Arabia side Al-Hilal.

The club have already been linked with moves for Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets, but it remains to be seen if they can tempt any of the players to make the move to the Middle East.