Barcelona could be without Pedri, Gavi, and Ronald Araujo against Real Sociedad

Barcelona could be without a few major players this weekend. The Blaugrana are La Liga champs, and that means they don’t need anything from any of the remaining matches, but they still want to be confident and build on their success heading into next year.

There are also some individual awards still up for grabs. Marc-Andre ter Stegen looks set to win the Zamora Trophy, while Robert Lewandowski is gunning for the Pichichi award.

The reported injuries are affecting the likes of Pedri and Ronald Araujo. The two lads are apparently suffering from muscular discomfort. With no reason to put the players in uncomfortable situations, Xavi seems to be playing it safe by benching the lads.

He will also be without Gavi due to suspension. We’ve seen what this Barcelona team looks like without these three players before, and it's not a good look. Let’s hope Frenkie has his running boots on.