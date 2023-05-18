Michel viewed as potential future Barcelona boss - report

Let’s just calm some fears before we get into this report, Barcelona reportedly expects Xavi to be the boss for years to come. This is not a current coaching rumor nor is there any reporting that suggests that he’s in trouble.

That being said, Barcelona reportedly views Michel’s success at Girona FC as something very impressive. The report suggests that Barca see him as someone who is liked at lot at the Camp Nou and a person they could see being on the bench one day.

Michel took charge of Girona in 2021 and secured promotion back to La Liga in his first season as well are reaching the last 16 of the Copa del Rey. This season he has the team in seventh place in the table with just four games left to play.

Given that he’s from Madrid, that could become a bit of a problem one day if he decides to flirt with Real. But for now, Michel could become one of the hotter coaching candidates in Spain.