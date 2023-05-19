Barcelona think Kimmich is a ‘real option’ this summer - report

Barcelona are said to be “serious” about trying to sign Joshua Kimmich this summer from Bayern and think he can be bought for 80 million euros.

The rumor mill put Barcelona and Kimmich together earlier this week, claims which were swiftly played down in Germany.

Yet Diario AS reckon there really is something to it and claim to have been in touch with Barcelona who reckon a deal is “very complicated, but not impossible.”

The thinking is that Kimmich could be lured away for 80 million euros, but Barcelona may try to get the fee down by including a player in the deal.

Names in the frame are said to be Ansu Fati, Nico Gonzalez, Ferran Torres or Sergino Dest - who has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich previously.

It’s still very difficult to take this rumor seriously and you can’t help but think it’s all come about because Xavi once said Kimmich would be the “perfect player for Barca.”

Either way, you can bet we haven’t heard the last of this one yet.