Araujo on Barcelona’s title triumph: It was great to win it at Espanyol

Ronald Araujo has been talking about Barcelona’s title win and admitted it felt good to be crowned champions at Espanyol.

Barca won 4-2 at Espanyol on Sunday to seal top spot but saw their on-pitch celebrations cut short when angry home fans ran onto the pitch.

Here’s what Araujo made of it all:

“We had a big gap but we wanted to win the title quickly. We were able to play against Espanyol, which is the derby, and the Barça fans have a lot of rivalry. It was great to win it there,” he said. “We were just celebrating, as champions usually do, and without any intention of disrespecting Espanyol fans. “We were just celebrating because we were champions. When we saw the fans coming in we ran because you’re not going to face each other in the middle of the pitch. You’re in an open field and they can hit you from anywhere.”

Araujo also spoke about Barcelona’s defense which has been impressive this season, conceding just 13 goals in La Liga.

The Uruguay international made it clear that he’s very proud of Barca’s backline.

“Sensational, and even more so knowing how we came from last season when rivals scored a lot against us,” he added. “To win a game we always had to score more than two. It was important this season that we didn’t concede too many goals.” Source | Sport 890

Barcelona return to action on Saturday in La Liga against Real Sociedad, although Araujo is expected to sit the game out due to a minor knock.