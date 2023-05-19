Xavi talks Mateu Alemany, Martin Zubimendi and Barcelona transfers

Xavi faced the press on Friday to discuss his team’s next La Liga match against Real Sociedad at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona have already sealed top spot in La Liga but now play the first of their remaining four La Liga games.

Xavi talked about the team’s title win, Mateu Alemany’s U-turn, possible ins and outs this summer and coming up against Martin Zubimendi.

Here are the best bits:

Xavi on winning the title

We are very happy and proud. Tomorrow’s game is to be enjoyed and celebrated in front of our fans. The parade was extraordinary. People had the need to celebrate things after Covid and years without important titles. We want to finish La Liga with good feelings and winning. We have pending objectives and we want to achieve them, such as being the team with the fewest goals scored or Robert’s Pichichi.

Xavi on Mateu Alemany and Jordi Cruyff

Mateu has been very clear. He has told us that he wanted to be here, that he has realized that Barca is great and that he wanted to return. That’s it. I have always said that Mateu is an extraordinary person, a brutal worker who has brought order to this club and that is good news for Barca. Jordi is leaving because he wanted challenges and we will miss him. Mateu stays..., we’ll see tomorrow what happens!

Xavi on Zubimendi

I like all of Real. Imanol does an extraordinary job, they look a bit like our style. Zubimendi is an extraordinary pivot. He wins duels, understands the game, with and without the ball. He is extraordinary.

Xavi on summer exits

We are planning, but we still haven’t spoken to the players. We are moving, yes.

Xavi on if it’s his best week as boss

Yes. I was very happy to win the Super Cup against Madrid, but this gives us a lot of stability. It has been a magical week for the whole club. We must congratulate the president for having a competitive team, Mateu, Jordi, the players. We are in a very good moment.

Xavi on his new contract

We have spoken and it won’t be a problem. It’s not the priority, I have a contract until next year. The priority is to strengthen ourselves well to win titles. I won’t be a problem for Barca.

Xavi on his future

I would stay for the rest of my life, but it’s about results and performance. This season gives me the credit to continue and start the season. Barca is the most demanding and difficult club in the world. I don’t know, let’s see. It depends on the results.

Xavi on if a new midfielder is the priority

Yes. It’s obvious. Weeks ago, we did not know if Busquets was staying. Now we already know, so it’s an absolute priority to sign a defensive midfielder.