The league champions return to training - FC Barcelona

After a few days off after the Liga title win was confirmed, it's time for Xavi Hernández and the squad to prepare for the final four games of the league season. The first match comes this Saturday against Real Sociedad (kick-off 9.00pm CEST) and is the first opportunity to play in front of the fans after being crowned champions.

Celebratory dinner for the champions - FC Barcelona

Another chapter in the Liga title win celebrations, this time a dinner for the Barça men's first-team squad. After becoming champions last weekend at the RCDE Stadium (2-4) and being lauded by the fans during the open top bus parade along the streets of Barcelona, the players gathered this evening for a formal celebratory dinner.

Ronald Araujo: Messi will always be welcome - SPORT

Ronald Araujo has been one of Barça's most outstanding players this season and a fundamental part of Xavi's side winning the league title with only thirteen goals conceded. The Uruguayan is clear that one of the keys to success has been that "we have managed to be a family, with youngsters and veterans and that has been very important."

Joshua Kimmich, a "real" option for Barca - AS - SPORT

Barça, having confirmed Mateu Alemany's continuity at the helm of the club's sporting direction, are already working on next season's squad. With several targets on the table, now, according to AS, Kimmich enters the scene.

Barcelona target Vitor Roque, spectacular again - SPORT

Vitor Roque is flying at Ath. Paranaense, who have five consecutive victories in all competitions. Last night, the No 9 that Barcelona has on its agenda for this summer market put in a great performance in the epic comeback of the 'Furacao' against Botafogo in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil: they went from 0-2 at half-time to 3-2 up at the end.

Michel liked a lot at Barcelona as an option for the future - SPORT

The great work that Michel is doing at the helm of Girona FC is not falling on deaf ears. In his club they speak highly of him and he is considered a great success. Barcelona are following him closely and there are those who have already put his name on the table as a future candidate.