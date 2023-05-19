Poll results: Who is Barcelona’s player of the season for 2022-23?

Barcelona have been crowned champions of Spain with four games to play which saw us ask you who should be named the team’s Player of the Season?

Our poll received well over 3,000 votes (thank you!) and saw a clear winner.

Goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen came top with a massive 43% of the vote after a season where he’s kept 25 clean sheets in La Liga and conceded just 13 goals.

Next up was Ronald Araujo on 26%, followed by top scorer Robert Lewandowski and Frenkie de Jong who both netted 9% of the vote.

Pedri took fifth place on 4%, with Gavi, Raphinha, Andreas Christensen and Alejandro Balde all next on the list.

Ter Stegen looks set to go on and win the Zamora Trophy this season. The German has never won the award but could clinch it with the lowest-ever goal-to-game ratio.

Barcelona return to action on Saturday against Real Sociedad and then finish the campaign with games against Real Valladolid, Real Mallorca and Celta Vigo.