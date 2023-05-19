Podcast: Barcelona win La Liga, Pep and City save us from a Madrid UCL final, and summer rumors

Today on the Blaugranes show, I chat about Barcelona securing the La Liga title. It’s a momentous occasion for a club that’s seen many lows over the last few years, so let’s celebrate. Then dive into the news that Alemany is returning to the club surprisingly and some silly Joshua Kimmich rumors. Finally, a Jordi Alba meeting and Champions League recaps. Thank you Pep that Real Madrid won’t have a chance to overshadow Barca's league win.

