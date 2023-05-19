 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Podcast: Barcelona win La Liga, Pep and City save us from a Madrid UCL final, and summer rumors

Talking all things Barcelona

By Josh Suttr
/ new
FC Barcelona v Manchester City - Friendly Match Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Today on the Blaugranes show, I chat about Barcelona securing the La Liga title. It’s a momentous occasion for a club that’s seen many lows over the last few years, so let’s celebrate. Then dive into the news that Alemany is returning to the club surprisingly and some silly Joshua Kimmich rumors. Finally, a Jordi Alba meeting and Champions League recaps. Thank you Pep that Real Madrid won’t have a chance to overshadow Barca's league win.

Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, YouTube, and more here.

More From Barca Blaugranes

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Barca Blaugranes Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Barca news from Barca Blaugranes