‘It’s not April Fool’s Day!’ - Michel responds to Barcelona rumors

Girona coach Michel has responded to rumors that he’s attracted interest from Barcelona.

Speculation this week has claimed that the Catalans are big fans of Michel and could move for him at some point in the future.

Michel has now been asked about the speculation and isn’t having any of it.

“I’m happy here and it’s not ‘April Fool’s Day’ to think about other things,” he said. “Barça has an excellent coach like Xavi and I congratulate them on their League. I don’t think about anything other than Girona.”

The boss has done a great job with Girona since taking over and heads into the final games of the season with his team in seventh place in La Liga.

Xavi, meanwhile, is expected to be handed a contract extension imminently. His current deal runs until 2024 but Barca are expected to extend it for another two seasons.