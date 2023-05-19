Laporta congratulates Xavi and Barcelona players for ‘bringing joy’ back to fans

Barcelona players and staff enjoyed a champions’ dinner on Thursday to celebrate winning La Liga this season.

President Joan Laporta was, of course, in attendance and offered up a speech which the club have released on social media.

Here’s what Laporta’s had to say about the current campaign.

“Congratulations to the true architects of what is happening today at the club, which are the players and the coaching staff headed by Xavi,” he said. ”You have achieved a historic league that will always be remembered, because Barcelona fans were in need of titles. And in addition to bringing joy back to Barcelona fans, we began to win titles, and this is very important for the club, you have achieved it, with your talent, effort and commitment. “It has been a very hard-working season, and as president and also on behalf of my fellow Board members, I want to thank you. If the priority objective this season was the League, next year we will aspire to more. And be it on the pitch whatever. I’m sure things will get better.”

Laporta also spoke about next season’s move to Montjuic and vowed that when the team finally returns to Camp Nou “we will have the best stadium in the world.”