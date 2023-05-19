Barcelona confirm injuries to Ronald Araujo and Pedri ahead of Real Sociedad clash

Barcelona have confirmed that midfielder Pedri and center-back Ronald Araujo are both out of action due to injury.

The news means the two players will miss Saturday’s La Liga clash with Real Sociedad at the Camp Nou, as Xavi’s side return to action.

Pedri has a thigh injury, while Araujo is sidelined with a calf problem. Xavi will also be without Gavi for the match, as the teenager is absent through suspension.





The news means that Xavi will have to shuffle his pack a little and could mean minutes for the likes of Pablo Torre, Eric Garcia and Franck Kessie.

We should still see Pedri, Gavi and Araujo on Saturday at the Camp Nou, as Barcelona will be presented with the league trophy after the game.

Barcelona have already celebrated their title success with an open top bus parade throughout the city but will now be able to party with their own fans.