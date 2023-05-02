The next Barcelona match is upon us! The Blaugrana look to continue their march to the La Liga title with a home game against Osasuna, and Xavi Hernández has called up the following 22 players for Tuesday’s clash:

Goalkeepers: 1. Marc-André ter Stegen, 13. Iñaki Peña, 36. Arnau Tenas

Defenders: 4. Ronald Araujo, 15. Andreas Christensen, 17. Marcos Alonso, 18. Jordi Alba, 23. Jules Kounde, 24. Eric García, 28. Alejandro Balde

Midfielders: 5. Sergio Busquets, 8. Pedri, 19. Franck Kessie, 21. Frenkie De Jong, 30. Gavi, 32. Pablo Torre

Forwards: 7. Ousmane Dembélé, 9. Robert Lewandowski, 10. Ansu Fati, 11. Ferran Torres, 22. Raphinha, 41. Lamine Yamal

Barça are finally healthy again and Xavi gets the rare opportunity to repeat the same squad from the last match, with all 22 players called up for the weekend clash against Real Betis available again for this one. That means Sergi Roberto (hamstring) is the only absence through injury, and 15-year-old Lamine Yamal gets a fourth straight call-up as he continues to rise through the first team ranks.

Predicted starting XI (4-3-3):

Ter Stegen; Balde, Kounde, Christensen, Alba; Pedri, Busquets, De Jong; Dembélé, Lewandowski, Fati

The match kicks off at 7.30pm CET (Barcelona), 6.30pm BST/WAT (UK & Nigeria), 1.30pm ET, 10.30am PT (USA), 11pm IST (India), and you can join us to follow and comment all the action.

VISCA EL BARÇA!