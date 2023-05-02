La Liga yet to agree to Barcelona’s ‘feasibility plan’ needed for Lionel Messi’s return - report

Barcelona have still not reached an agreement with La Liga over their “feasibility plan” which would allow the club to bring back Lionel Messi.

The Catalans have been meeting with La Liga to try to figure out their finances and their transfer plans for next season.

Barca need to register new contracts for Ronald Araujo and Gavi and are also thought to be keen to try and bring in Messi when his contract at PSG expires.

Diario Sport are reporting that Barca’s initial feasibility plan has been rejected, while Fabrizio Romano says there is still no agreement.

There’s still no green light from La Liga to Barcelona for Leo Messi’s return. Feeling of “very complicated” plan as president Tebas stated. #FCB



Includes salaries to be reduced and also players to be registered including Inigo Martinez & Gavi.



— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 1, 2023

La Liga president Javier Tebas has already said he sees a Messi return as “very complicated” and has previously claimed it will be “almost impossible” for the club to sign players in the summer.

It’s been reported Barca need to wipe 200 million euros off the wage bill and will not be able to use financial levers as they did last summer.

The summer window is now approaching but it’s difficult to know exactly how much business Barcelona will be able to do.

Joan Laporta has always appeared pretty bullish, while sporting director Mateu Alemany has said he’s expecting an “interesting summer” which could mean anything.