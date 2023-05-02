WELCOME TO THE SPOTIFY CAMP NOU!!! The Greatest Stadium on Earth opens its doors for another La Liga match between visitors Osasuna and Barcelona, who come into this one looking to take another big step towards mathematically clinching the title. A win will put the leaders 14 points clear for at least a couple of hours, but it won’t be easy beating an Osasuna side that’s been excellent all season and knows how to make it tough for Barça. This should be fun, and you’re welcome to join us to follow and comment all the action. Vamos!

(Note: the comments will be open only when the team news come out, because our commenter people love commenting and sometimes there are too many comments in the comments section)

MATCH INFO

Competition/Round: 2022-23 La Liga, Matchday 33

Date/Time: Tuesday, May 2, 2023, 7.30pm CET (Barcelona), 6.30pm BST/WAT (UK & Nigeria), 1.30pm ET, 10.30am PT (USA), 11pm IST (India)

Venue: Spotify Camp Nou, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain

Referee: Javier Iglesias Villanueva

VAR: Ricardo De Burgos Bengoetxea

HOW TO WATCH

On TV: ESPN Deportes (USA), Viaplay Sports 1 (UK), SuperSport (Nigeria), Sports18 (India), Not Available (Canada, Spain), others

Online: ESPN+ (USA), LaLigaTV (UK), DAZN (Spain), others

Matchday Thread Rules

We don’t have a lot of rules here, but there are a few things to keep in mind when joining our matchday threads:

Even if the referee sucks or we lose the game, watch the swearing. It’s just unnecessary. Also, don’t discuss illegal streaming links. Those who do it will be warned, and those who post links will be instantly banned. Finally, be nice to each other. This is a Barcelona community and we don’t need to offend one another.

Have fun with the game! Forever and ever, no matter the competition, VISCA EL BARÇA!