PREVIEW | FC Barcelona v Osasuna - FC Barcelona

There are still six league games to go, but thanks to Saturday's emphatic 4-0 defeat of Real Betis, FC Barcelona have managed to stay 11 points clear of second placed Real Madrid. Just three days later and for the second week in a row, they also have a midweek fixture, this time at home to Osasuna.

The squad for the visit of Osasuna - FC Barcelona

No time to relax for the blaugranes following their 4-0 win over Betis at home in La Liga on Saturday. This Tuesday sees the visit of Osasuna to Spotify Camp Nou in week 33 of the league, kick off 7.30pm CEST, with the blaugranes aiming to maintain their 11 point lead over second placed Real Madrid in the table.

When and where to watch FC Barcelona v Osasuna - FC Barcelona

After the 4-0 win against Real Betis, time to go for another three points to edge closer to the Liga title. With six match days to go, Barça are closing in on the league and Osasuna at the Spotify Camp Nou are the next step towards that target.

Xavi: 'Osasuna are having a great season' - FC Barcelona

The Barça coach looks ahead to Tuesday's game at Spotify Camp Nou against Jagoba Arrasate's team

FC Barcelona has 9 nominees for La Liga Team of the Season - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona's brilliant season has been reflected by its nominations to the Team Of The Season awards. La Liga announced on Monday the 47 candidates to be among the 15 winners, and nine of them are from FC Barcelona.

A month to seal the league title - FC Barcelona

With the arrival of the month of May the final stretch of the league season begins. The blaugranes face six games in 35 days that will decide La Liga with Xavi Hernández's side in the driving seat with their 11 point advantage over second placed Real Madrid. Three more wins will be enough to secure Barça the title regardless of the results of their closest rivals.

FC Barcelona to face Wolfsburg in Eindhoven final - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona know who they will be playing in the UEFA Women's Champions League Final 2022/23 in Eindhoven next June 3, and it's Wolfsburg. The Germans saw off Arsenal in front of over 60,000 people at the Emirates Stadium on Monday evening, in an absolute thriller of game that wasn't decided until the very last minute of extra time. Wolfsburg took it 3-2 on the night and 5-4 on aggregate.

Xavi: Lamine Yamal is only thinking about Barca - SPORT

In the run-up to the match against Osasuna, Xavi spoke about the name making headlines right now, that of Lamine Yamal. The young Azulgrana player broke club recordson his debut last Saturday against Betis at 15 years old.

Barca's 'fear clause' in Abde loan deal which stops him shining at Camp Nou - SPORT

This season Barça decided to implement the so-called 'fear clause', which prevents loan players from playing against their parent club. They only did so with two specific players, Ez Abde and Nico González. This was not the case for Álex Collado, on loan at Elche, nor for those who play outside the Spanish league.

Mendes guarantees 70 million euro offer for Ansu Fati - SPORT

Jorge Mendes, Ansu Fati's agent, is trying to reassure the FC Barcelona board that he will bring in an offer of 70 million for Ansu Fati this summer.

Barcelona still tracking Premier League star Wilfried Zaha - Football España

Barcelona are still considering a bold summer move for Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha. Zaha is set to make a call on his Palace future at the end of the 2022/23 campaign with his current contract at Selhurst Park expiring in June. Palace have been working on a renewal package for the Ivory Coast international, but the 30-year-old is rumoured to be open to a new challenge.