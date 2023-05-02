Ansu Fati’s agent, the one and only Jorge Mendes, has been in Barcelona today for talks amid speculation the club are willing to sell the youngster this summer.

Speculation over the weekend claimed that Mendes has already told Barca he will bring the Catalan giants a bid of 70 million euros for Fati at the end of the season.

Fati’s agent stopped to speak briefly to reporters in the city on Tuesday and had the following to say when asked about the No.10’s future.

“I come to talk to the family. Ansu is a great player and has shown his worth at Barça before the injury. He is a phenomenon. And now let’s see what will happen!”

Fati’s dad has already told his son to leave Barcelona in order to play regularly after being disappointed by his bit-part role this season.

It’s thought that Fati would rather stay, but Barca need to make sales this summer for financial reasons which could be bad news for the 20-year-old.