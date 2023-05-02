Mateu Alemany reveals Barcelona’s plan for Ez Abde after Osasuna loan ends

Barcelona sporting director Mateu Alemany has been talking about Ez Abde’s future and what the future holds for the young winger.

Abde has enjoyed a good season on loan at Osasuna, and Alemany thinks he deserves a chance to show what he can do at Barcelona next season.

“We knew of his quality and his conditions, he already showed it here last season,” he said. “The loan was a success for all parties. He has shown his quality, he has been doing very well in a favorable environment that has gone very well for him. “We will talk to the coach and see what decision is made, but he has earned the right to return.” Source | DAZN

Xavi has previously talked up Abde and said he has the potential to become an important player for the Catalans in the future.

Yet it’s still not clear if Barca will keep hold of Abde. The club are short of options on the left of the attack but offers may well arrive this summer which may prove difficult to resist.