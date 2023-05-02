Lionel Messi ‘suspended by PSG’ as Barcelona return rumors heat up

Paris Saint-Germain have suspended Lionel Messi for two weeks, with no pay, over an unauthorized trip to Saudi Arabia, according to RMC Sport.

The forward went to Saudi Arabia for sponsorship reasons, but apparently PSG consider it a breach of the club’s policy and have responded with a harsh stance.

However, ESPN in Argentina have a different take on the situation. They say Messi did in fact have permission to travel, and that a sanction has not been communicated to the player yet.

This news comes as the rumors insist that Messi is plotting a return to FC Barcelona. However, there are questions whether the club can actually afford such a return.

This news points to a souring relationship between the Messi camp and the Parisians (and their Qatari owners.) That could position Barcelona as Messi’s #1 destination. Whether other clubs like Chelsea, Manchester City, Inter Milan, or Bayern Munich - long seen as longshots to land Messi - could get involved remains to be seen.

The reports say that Messi wants to remain in Europe for at least one more year, although there are offers from Inter Miami and Al Hilal.