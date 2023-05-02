Ansu Fati’s dad says forward is staying at Barcelona

Ansu Fati’s dad has said that his son will stay at Barcelona, following a meeting with his agent Jorge Mendes on Tuesday.

Mendes arrived in Barcelona earlier today to meet with Fati’s family and admitted he wasn’t too sure what would happen with Barca’s No. 10.

A meeting took place, seemingly while Ansu and Barca were in action against Osasuna, and Bori Fati was stopped by reporters afterwards and confirmed his son is going nowhere.

Ansu Fati’s father Bori: “Ansu will stay at Barcelona. That’s for sure. He stays, it’s guaranteed”. #FCB



Bori Fati just told this to Barcelona press right after meeting with Ansu’s agent Jorge Mendes, via @tjuanmarti. pic.twitter.com/IJIWokv4JF — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 2, 2023

Bori Fati has previously hit out at Barcelona, blasting the club for not offering the youngster regular minutes during the 2022-23 campaign.

The forward’s dad had also told his son to leave the Camp Nou, while also admitting that Ansu’s preference is to stay.

It seems as though that is indeed still the case, although you can expect the rumor mill to keep on talking about Ansu, particularly as Barca still need to make sales.