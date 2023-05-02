Barcelona confirm Mateu Alemany will leave at the end of the season

Barcelona have confirmed that Mateu Alemany is set to leave the club at the end of the season.

Alemany is contracted to the club until 2024 but will leave a year early to pursue other interests.

Here is the club’s official statement:

“The FC Barcelona director of football, Mateu Alemany, will end his time at the Club on 30 June to begin a new professional project. “Despite having a contract until 2024, Mateu Alemany has informed the FC Barcelona president, Joan Laporta, of his intention to take a new path in his career but at the same time assuring that he will complete the summer transfer market with the Club. “Therefore, despite formally leaving the Club on 1 July, thanks to an informal agreement, Mateu Alemany has committed himself to completing the first team’s transfer business this summer, even if it should be at the final moments of the transfer window.” Source | FC Barcelona

Alemany’s departure will be a blow as he’s done some great work in the transfer market in recent windows, such as bringing in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and managing to offload Philippe Coutinho and Samuel Umtiti.

Barcelona are now heading into an intriguing summer where Alemany’s nous will be needed. The club need to cut costs, want to strengthen the squad, and also need to sort out new contracts for several players.

The club’s statement goes on to add that Joan Laporta has accepted his early exit “due to Mateu’s commitment to conduction the summer transfer business until the last moment and to be able to be consulted by the Club whenever necessary” which means he should still be heavily involved this summer.