Five Barcelona players named in La Liga’s Team of the Season

La Liga’s Team of the Season has been revealed for the 2022-23 campaign and there are five Barcelona players in the XI.

It’s no surprise to see Xavi’s side dominate, as they have won the title with four games to spare after a strong campaign.

Barcelona’s defense has been the best in Europe this season, conceding just 13 goals in the league so far, which means three of the five are members of the backline.

Goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen is in the team along with defenders Jules Kounde and Alejandro Balde.

Midfield wizard Pedri is also in the team along with La Liga’s top scorer Robert Lewandowski.

The Poland international has netted 21 goals so far this season and leads the chase for the Pichichi. He’s four ahead of Karim Benzema with just four games to go.

Also in La Liga’s Team of the Season are: Nahuel Molina, Eder Militao, David Garcia, Gabri Veiga, Fede Valverde, Mikel Merino, Luka Modric, Antoine Griezmann, Benzema and Vini Jr.

What do you think of the Team of the Season?Any notable omissions? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!