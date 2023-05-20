Tottenham boss hints Barcelona loanee Clement Lenglet will stay at Spurs

Tottenham boss Ryan Mason has talked up Clement Lenglet who is on a season-long loan with Spurs from Barcelona.

There have been rumors already that the Premier League club want to make the deal permanent at the end of the season for a fee of around 14 million euros.

Barca are keen to offload players and would surely be happy to receive offers for Lenglet in the summer transfer window.

Mason says that the France international is exactly the type of player Spurs need.

“Lenglet is the type of character we want around the training ground, he is professional, he does it right,” he told a press conferece. “He’s vocal and the more people we can keep hold of and get in the more beneficial it is.”

Lenglet has made 33 appearances in all competitions this season for Spurs and it would be no surprise to see him remain in north London.

Yet Spurs still need to appoint a permanent manager and managing director after seeing Antonio Conte and Fabio Paratici depart recently.