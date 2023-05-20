The next Barcelona match is upon us! The Blaugrana finish their title celebrations with a home game against Real Sociedad before lifting the La Liga trophy in front of the Camp Nou crowd, and Xavi Hernández has called up the following 19 players for Saturday’s festivities:

Goalkeepers: 1. Marc-André ter Stegen, 13. Iñaki Peña, 31. Ander Astralaga

Defenders: 15. Andreas Christensen, 17. Marcos Alonso, 18. Jordi Alba, 23. Jules Kounde, 24. Eric García, 28. Alejandro Balde

Midfielders: 5. Sergio Busquets, 19. Franck Kessie, 20. Sergi Roberto, 21. Frenkie De Jong, 32. Pablo Torre

Forwards: 7. Ousmane Dembélé, 9. Robert Lewandowski, 10. Ansu Fati, 11. Ferran Torres, 22. Raphinha

After enjoying a nice run of health in the last few weeks, Barça have been hit by the injury bug again as Ronald Araujo (calf) and Pedri (thigh) are ruled out for this one, though the injuries aren’t believed to be serious and this is more out of an abundance of caution with the league already wrapped up. Gavi is also out through suspension, and no Barça Atlètic players are in the squad as they are in the thick of the playoff race in the Third Division in their fight for promotion.

Predicted starting XI (4-3-3):

Ter Stegen; Roberto, Kounde, Christensen, Alba; Kessie, Busquets, De Jong; Dembélé, Lewandowski, Ferran

The match kicks off at 9pm CET (Barcelona), 8pm BST/WAT (UK & Nigeria), 3pm ET, 12pm PT (USA), 12.30am IST (India, Sunday), and you can join us to follow and comment all the action.

VISCA EL BARÇA!