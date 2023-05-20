WELCOME TO THE SPOTIFY CAMP NOU!!! The Greatest Stadium on Earth will host its penultimate Barcelona match before closing for renovations as the newly-crowned champions of La Liga welcome Real Sociedad on a special night. Barça will get to lift their first league trophy in four years in front of the home crowd, but first have to face one of the best teams in the league that is hungry for a result in their chase of a Top 4 finish. This should be a glorious night, and you’re welcome to join us to follow and comment all the action. Vamos!

(Note: the comments will be open only when the team news come out, because our commenter people love commenting and sometimes there are too many comments in the comments section)

MATCH INFO

Competition/Round: 2022-23 La Liga, Matchday 35

Date/Time: Saturday, May 20, 2023, 9pm CET (Barcelona), 8pm BST/WAT (UK & Nigeria), 3pm ET, 12pm PT (USA), 12.30am IST (India, Sunday)

Venue: Spotify Camp Nou, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain

Referee: Javier Alberola Rojas

VAR: Ignacio Iglesias Villanueva

HOW TO WATCH

On TV: ESPN Deportes (USA), Viaplay Sports 2 (UK), SuperSport (Nigeria), Sports18 (India), Not Available (Canada, Spain), others

Online: ESPN+ (USA), LaLigaTV (UK), DAZN (Spain), others

Matchday Thread Rules

We don’t have a lot of rules here, but there are a few things to keep in mind when joining our matchday threads:

Even if the referee sucks or we lose the game, watch the swearing. It’s just unnecessary. Also, don’t discuss illegal streaming links. Those who do it will be warned, and those who post links will be instantly banned. Finally, be nice to each other. This is a Barcelona community and we don’t need to offend one another.

Have fun with the game! Forever and ever, no matter the competition, VISCA EL BARÇA!