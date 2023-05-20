On the night when they lifted the La Liga trophy in front of the home crowd, Barcelona suffered their first defeat in a month thanks to a 2-1 loss to Real Sociedad at the Spotify Camp Nou. Barça played very much like a team that had just spent a week celebrating winning the title, and were deservedly beaten by a Sociedad side that played very well and earned a crucial victory in the Top 4 race.

FIRST HALF

Barça made a poor start to the game, conceding just five minutes in when Jules Kounde lost the ball to Alexander Sorloth and the Sociedad striker carried the ball into the box until he found Mikel Merino all alone to find the back of the net to give the visitors the lead.

The home team responded well and started to dominate the ball and create some very good chances with good possession work and excellent runs into the box, and Franck Kessie and Robert Lewandowski each missed a huge opportunity to equalize.

Sociedad continued to be a threat on the counter and Marc-André ter Stegen was required to make a couple of big saves, and at the break Barça were behind but playing well enough to give themselves hope of a second half comeback.

SECOND HALF

Barça dominated possession to start the final period but couldn’t create the same level of quality chances from the first half, and Sociedad did a very good job of defending their area and not getting into real trouble.

The visitors also remained committed to being a threat going the other way, and they doubled their lead on another counter-attack: Martín Zubimendi won the ball at the back and found Sorloth oh the other end all alone in front of Marc-André ter Stegen, and the striker easily found the back of the net to take a massive step towards the win.

Barça had very little time to make a comeback but didn’t look too interested in dialing up the intensity and made some poor decisions in the final third, but in the 90th minute a cross from Ferran Torres found the head of Robert Lewandowski and the Blaugrana gave themselves some hope of a late equalizer in stoppage time.

The equalizer didn’t come, and the final whistle gave Sociedad three crucial points in their chase of a Champions League spot. It’s a bit of an anticlimatic night for Barça, but they still got to lift the trophy at home. It’s still a great night.

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Balde, Kounde (Alonso 46’), Christensen, Alba; Kessie (Ferran 63’), Busquets (Eric 84’), De Jong; Raphinha (Fati 63’), Lewandowski, Dembélé (Torre 86’)

Goal: Lewandowski (90’)

Real Sociedad: Remiro; Elustondo, Zubeldia (Pacheco 80’), Le Normand, Rico; Merino, Zubimendi, Illarramendi (Gorosabel 58’); Cho (Kubo 58’), Sorloth (Fernández 80’), Barrenetxea (Marin 73’)

Goals: Merino (5’), Sorloth (72’)