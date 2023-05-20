PREVIEW | FC Barcelona v Real Sociedad - FC Barcelona

The pressure was already easing off in the last few games, as FC Barcelona moved into such a strong position in the league table that it was becoming just a matter of time before they'd be confirmed as champions. But it wasn't a mathematical certainty until last week at the RCDE Stadium.

Pedri and Ronald Araujo out for Real Sociedad game - FC Barcelona

Xavi says the team looking to finish the season 'winning' - FC Barcelona

Ter Stegen, Balde, Koundé, Pedri and Lewandowski in the La Liga “Team Of the Season” - FC Barcelona

The great season in the league from FC Barcelona has seen them claim the La Liga title and now five blaugranes have been named in the 'Team of the Season'. La Liga named the 15 players that form the squad in a ceremony on Friday and it contained the names of Ter Stegen, Balde, Kounde, Pedri and Lewandowski.

Xavi hails Real Sociedad midfielder: Zubimendi's an extraordinary pivot - SPORT

Xavi Hernández couldn't avoid the question on Friday. Barcelona's opponent on Saturday at Spotify Camp Nou is Real Sociedad and Martin Zubimendi plays in the midfield for Imanol Alguacil's side. The Barça coach has never hidden the fact that he is a player he loves and that he is one of his requests to the sporting management to replace the outgoing Sergio Busquets.

Barça coach Xavi says Alemany's Aston Villa U-turn is "fantastic news" - SPORT

On Wednesday, Mateu Alemany unexpectedly met with Barcelona president Joan Laporta and told him that he was prepared to back down and stay at the club. Laporta took up the gauntlet and Alemany, who had an important offer from Premier League side Aston Villa, will continue to be the head of the club's sports area as director of football.

Italian football discovers Lamine Yamal in sensational Spain showing - SPORT

The Spanish national team kicked off their U17 European Championship campaign with a comeback of great merit against Italy. Two goals from Barcelona Marc Guiu cancelled out Ragnoli Galli's early goal as La Roja won 2-1. Lamine Yamal shone, too, in an introduction to Italian football.

Xavi and Laporta meeting imminent to discuss coach's renewal with Barça - SPORT

One of FC Barcelona's priorities, in addition to strengthening the squad for the 2023-24 season and lowering the wage bill to be able to sign new players, is the future of Xavi Hernández. The coach's contract expires in June 2024 and the board of directors is in a hurry to close his renewal.

Barcelona's mint third kit for upcoming 2023-24 season leaked - SPORT

Footy Headlines recently published an image of what could be the third kit that FC Barcelona will wear for the upcoming 2023-2024 season. The information claims that it will be a mint-coloured shirt, with shades of black and shades of blue and maroon, and that it will look very similar to the kit Barça wore during the 2010-2011 season.