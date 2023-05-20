Barcelona decide to sell Ez Abde in summer - report

Barcelona are reportedly ready to sell Ez Abde in the summer transfer window and are already listening to offers.

Abde has enjoyed a good campaign on loan with Osasuna and it had been reported he could get a chance next season at Barcelona.

However, the latest update suggests Barca are willing to cash in as they don’t expect him to play regularly next season.

Diario Sport reckon that Barca don’t want to loan him out again and instead will try to sell the winger but include a buyback option in the deal.

There is said to be plenty of interest from Premier League clubs, although the interested parties want full ownership of the Morocco international.

The report also reckons that Xavi is willing to let Abde go because he doesn’t think he’s consistent enough and believes Yannick Carrasco is a better option on the left.

