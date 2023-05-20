Mateu Alemany talks Barcelona return, transfers and Lionel Messi

Mateu Alemany has spoken out for the first time about his exit from Barcelona which was followed by a swift return.

Barca’s director of football was expected to join Aston Villa after the club announced his exit, but instead decided to return and turn his back on a Premier League move.

Here’s what he had to say about recent events before Barca’s clash against Real Sociedad.

“The reality is that there was an impressive project at Aston Villa, but I have been clear that my place is here, this is the best club in the world and I am totally committed to helping to dominate European football in the coming years,” he said. “After a personal reflection, my place is here, it is the biggest club in the world and I want to be here for a long time. I’ve always had the love of the people and that’s what’s important.”

Alemany also spoke about the summer with Barca hoping to bring in players as well as register new contracts for players such as Ronald Araujo and Gavi.

“We’ve been working with La Liga for months, also internally. The economic situation was extremely complex,” he said. “In the coming weeks we will have a clear scenario of ‘fair play’. First register and then sign.”

Lionel Messi is one player who Barca are expected to try and sign, and Alemany was also asked about the GOAT.

“Leo is finishing his championship in France and we must respect PSG, who are playing for their title and once this happens, we’ll see what happens,” he explained.

It’s thought Barca may find out next week if La Liga will accept their feasibility plan ahead of the opening of the summer transfer window.