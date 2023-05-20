WATCH: Sergio Busquets lifts La Liga trophy as Barcelona celebrate title at Camp Nou

Barcelona celebrated their league triumph at the Camp Nou on Saturday in front of over 89,000 fans inside the famous old stadium.

Xavi’s side were given a guard of honor by Real Sociedad as they walked out onto the pitch and went on to lose 2-1 in a pretty poor showing.

Except it really didn’t matter as the title has already been sown up and Barcelona were able to get their hands on the trophy after the match.

EL MOMENT Sergio Busquets aixeca la copa que acredita el Barça com a campió de Lliga pic.twitter.com/5LwjYvaEEK — Esport3 (@esport3) May 20, 2023

Captain Sergio Busquets was handed the trophy after the game, a fairly poignant moment with the captain set to leave in a matter of weeks.

The celebrations then continued on the pitch as the Catalan giants enjoyed themselves after a long but ultimately successful season.

Allez, allez, allezzzzzzz, allez, allez, allezzzzzzz !!! Saluez le champion d'Espagne !!! pic.twitter.com/Qt9GBvfJc1 — FC Barcelona (@fcbarcelona_fra) May 20, 2023

Barcelona now have just three games left to play before the campaign is over. A trip to Real Valladolid is next followed by games against Mallorca and Celta Vigo.