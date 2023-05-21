Barcelona set to miss out on Ilkay Gundogan - report

Barcelona are reportedly set to miss out on Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan in the summer transfer window.

Gundogan has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona once his contract at the Camp Nou expires.

However, the latest update suggests that Gundogan will extend his stay with Manchester City and snub a move to the Camp Nou.

The Times report that Gundogan has been offered a two-year contract at Barca, with the option of another year, and has had “several rounds of talks” with his agents.

City had only been willing to hand Gundogan a one-year extension but are now willing to offer a longer deal which is likely to be accepted.

Gundogan has captained City this season and has been in great form in recent weeks as Pep Guardiola’s side close in on the treble.

Arsenal’s defeat to Nottingham Forest on Saturday means City are already Premier League winners and now go on to face Manchester United in the FA Cup final and Inter in the Champions League final.