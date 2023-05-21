‘This has only just begun!’ - Busquets sends message to fans after Barcelona’s title win

Sergio Busquets gave a speech to supporters at the Camp Nou on Saturday night after Barcelona lifted the trophy as La Liga winners.

The captain offered up thanks to several players who weren’t able to join in the celebrations at a packed Camp Nou and also insisted this is just the beginning for Xavi’s side.

“I want to thank Auba, Memphis, Geri and all the teammates from the subsidiary who have helped us achieve this title. Also to all the staff who are in the shadows but are as important as us because they leave us in the best conditions. Thank you so much. “We wanted to win titles and we have achieved it by being a great team but above all with great fans. Thank you very much for the support because without you it would not have been possible. And finally, do not doubt that this has only just begun. Visca Barça and Visca Catalunya!”

Busquets will of course leave at the end of the season, but Xavi does have a host of young players in his squad who will be hoping to go on and enjoy plenty more success at Barca.