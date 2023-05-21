IN PICS: Barcelona celebrate winning La Liga at Camp Nou

Barcelona’s celebrations continued on Saturday night as the players got their hands on La Liga’s famous trophy.

The players had been celebrating all week, as you could tell from their performance against Real Sociedad, and carried on after the final whistle.

Captain Sergio Busquets lifted the trophy and told fans afterwards “this has only just begun” for Xavi’s side, while Xavi also gave a little speech out on the pitch.

Here’s what he had to say.

“If you remember at the start of the season, I asked for unity. Now is the moment to say thank you. Firstly, to the president and his board of directors for the unconditional support they have given us. ‘We aren’t that bad, eh, presi?’” he said.

“We are very grateful. Thank you to the staff, the players who have given everything on the pitch. And to the fans. Without you it would not have been possible. You have been spectacular. Those that have filled the stadiums, those that were at the bus parade. It’s given me goosebumps.”

Congratulations!