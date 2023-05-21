 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

IN PICS: Barcelona celebrate winning La Liga at Camp Nou

Party time again!

By Barca Blaugranes Staff
/ new
  • Campeones! Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images
  • Busquets and the trophy for one last time Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images
  • Air time for Xavi Photo by Joan Valls/Urbanandsport /NurPhoto via Getty Images
  • Xavi thanked fans in his speech Photo by Joan Valls/Urbanandsport /NurPhoto via Getty Images
  • Xavi gets a hug from the captain Photo by Pedro Salado/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images
  • This thing is heavy! Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images
  • The first of many as Barca boss? Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images
  • Busquets with the fans Photo by Pedro Salado/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images
  • Eyes on the prize Photo by Pedro Salado/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images
  • Raphinha celebrated with a new look Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images
  • Busiiii!! Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images
  • It’s party time again! Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images
  • Araujo, Ansu and Lewy with the trophy Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images
  • Gavi’s first league title Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images
  • TEAM Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images
  • The players celebate with their fans Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images
  • Mr Lewangoalski Photo by Pedro Salado/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images
  • Barca’s new captain with the trophy? Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Barcelona’s celebrations continued on Saturday night as the players got their hands on La Liga’s famous trophy.

The players had been celebrating all week, as you could tell from their performance against Real Sociedad, and carried on after the final whistle.

Captain Sergio Busquets lifted the trophy and told fans afterwards “this has only just begun” for Xavi’s side, while Xavi also gave a little speech out on the pitch.

Here’s what he had to say.

“If you remember at the start of the season, I asked for unity. Now is the moment to say thank you. Firstly, to the president and his board of directors for the unconditional support they have given us. ‘We aren’t that bad, eh, presi?’” he said.

“We are very grateful. Thank you to the staff, the players who have given everything on the pitch. And to the fans. Without you it would not have been possible. You have been spectacular. Those that have filled the stadiums, those that were at the bus parade. It’s given me goosebumps.”

Congratulations!

More From Barca Blaugranes

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Barca Blaugranes Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Barca news from Barca Blaugranes