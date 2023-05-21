FC Barcelona News: 21 May 2023; Busquets lifts trophy, Ez Abde to leave in summer

Barça get hands on 27th LaLiga title as Busquets lifts trophy at Camp Nou | Sport

Barcelona got their hands on a 27th La Liga title on Saturday at the Camp Nou, as captain Sergio Busquets lifted the trophy after a 2-1 defeat to Real Sociedad.

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez: We have the base to keep building | Sport

Xavi said Barcelona “have the base to keep building” after guiding his team to the top of the table in Spain during his first full season in charge of the Catalans.

Ruben Neves: Wolves captain wants Champions League football | BBC Sport

Wolves captain Ruben Neves admits he wants to play Champions League football amid continued speculation he is wanted at Barcelona next season.

Barcelona will sell Abde after impressive loan spell at Osasuna | Sport

Barcelona have decided to sell winger Ez Abde in the summer transfer window after seeing the youngster impress on a season-long loan at Osasuna.

Ilkay Gundogan to snub Barcelona and stay at Manchester City | The Times

Manchester City captain Ilkay Gundogan is expected to snub a move to Barcelona in the summer in favour of staying at Pep Guardiola’s side and signing a new contract.

Jordi Cruyff on his Barca goodbye: It’s a decision I’ve thought about for months | Sport

Jordi Cruyff has revealed he has been thinking about leaving Barcelona for months and also spoke about his “beautiful” relationship with first-team coach Xavi.