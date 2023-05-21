‘I think we are different players’ - De Jong talks replacing Busquets at Barcelona

Frenkie de Jong has been talking about Sergio Busquets and who will replace the captain in the heart of the Barcelona midfield.

Barca are thought to be keen to bring in a new player to take over from Busquets, although it’s also a role that the Dutchman could play.

De Jong says he’s well aware of such talk but made it clear he thinks he’s a very different profile to the Barcelona legend.

“I hear it often, but I think we are different players. He is a real solid ‘6’ according to the Barcelona profile. I need freedom of movement,” he said.

The midfielder also spoke about last summer, when Barca tried to offload him, and says all is fine now and he still hopes to stay for a long time.

“The club is in a difficult situation and they could earn a lot of money from me. But I wanted to stay,” he said. “I think life here is fantastic. If things continue to go well with myself and the club, I would like to stay here as long as possible.” Source | NOS

It looks like De Jong will enjoy a much quiet transfer window this time around. Rumors about his future dominated last summer’s transfer window but he’s gone on to become key to Xavi’s side.