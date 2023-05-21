Barcelona captain Sergio Busquets says his future is not linked to Lionel Messi

Barcelona captain Sergio Busquets has insisted his future is not linked to Lionel Messi’s amid speculation about both players’ next move.

Busquets has confirmed he will leave Barcelona at the end of the season when his contract expires, while Messi is expected to leave PSG as a free agent in the summer.

The rumor mill has claimed the duo could be reunited in Saudi Arabia or Inter Miami next season, but Busquets says that is simply not true.

“It is not linked to anything or has anything to do with it,” he said after lifting the league trophy on Saturday with Barcelona. “Each one has to make decisions, each one has his life, his intentions, his family, of course we would all like to coincide and play with Leo again because he is the best in the world.”

Of course there’s still talk that Messi could return to Barcelona. Barca are expected to find out if their feasibility plan will be accepted by La Liga next week which would be the first step in bringing Messi back to the Camp Nou.