Barcelona told Joshua Kimmich has ‘absolutely no intention’ of leaving Bayern

Barcelona have been linked with a move for Bayern’s Joshua Kimmich in recent days ahead of the opening of the summer transfer window.

Reports in Spain have claimed it will be difficult, but not impossible, for Barca to move for the Bayern star as they look for a replacement for Sergio Busquets.

However, the view in Germany is very different indeed. Reporter Florian Plettenberg has effectively ruled out the possibility of Kimmich signing for Barca.

He wrote on Twitter, “He still has no agent. His contract extension until 2025 was negotiated on his own. Barcelona didn’t contact him. He has absolutely no intention to leave the club and he is not in talks with Barcelona. Future captain.”

It doesn’t really get much more emphatic than that.

And he’s not the only rumored Barcelona target who appears to be staying put. Ilkay Gundogan has also been linked with a Camp Nou move, but it’s now being reported he will stay with Manchester City.