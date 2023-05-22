Lewandowski talks Messi, Kimmich and his first season at Barcelona

Robert Lewandowski has given a new interview where he’s been talking about Joshua Kimmich, Lionel Messi and his season at Barcelona.

Messi is being linked with a return to the Camp Nou, once his PSG contract expires, and Lewandowski would love to play with the GOAT.

“I want to play with Messi here in Barcelona. He has changed his style in recent years. It is easier to play with players who understand football as deeply as he does,” he said. “Messi’s playing style has evolved in recent years. He thinks differently, and positions himself differently on the pitch. He has a unique sense. We would definitely use it. Where will I put it on the pitch? You’ll have to ask Xavi about that.”

Lewandowski was also asked about speculation that Barca could try to sign former Bayern team-mate Kimmich in the summer.

The Poland international offered up the following response when asked how he’d try to convince Kimmich to head to the Camp Nou.

“That it’s worth coming here, the life, club & the atmosphere – all different from Bayern,” he explained. “Of course, they’re two big clubs, but different in terms of life, language, experience & challenge.”

Lewandowski has been a hit in his first season, scoring 31 goals already, and he admits he’s more than happy with his total but thinks he can improve on it next season.

“I would take it before it has started. It was a difficult one,” he added. “With the World Cup in the middle of it. It was not a normal pre-season for me. I am sure I can do better in the second one.”

The striker’s goals means he looks set to scoop the Pichichi award this season too. Lewandowski leads the scoring charts by five goals with three games left to play.