Recovery session at the Ciutat Esportiva - FC Barcelona

After Sunday's game and the league title celebrations with the fans, Xavi's squad begin preparations for Tuesday's game at Valladolid

Madrid CFF 2-1 Barça: Defeat in last league game of the season - FC Barcelona

Barça Women went down to defeat in the last league game of the season and so miss out on going the entire campaign unbeaten. The 2-1 loss away at Madrid CFF was eased by a first goal for Alexia Putellas following her comeback from injury.

La Nucia 1-0 Barça Atlètic: Play-offs will have to wait - FC Barcelona

Barça Atlètic need just one point to make sure of a place in the play-offs for a place in the second division next season, but they didn't get it today against La Nucía. They may have dominated most of the play, but the only goal of the evening was scored by Arnau Tenas in his own net.

The debate over Inaki Pena as Barca see out Liga season - SPORT

FC Barcelona have seen their defensive wall break down in the last two matches. With the league in the bag, the team has let itself go and conceded goals. The team conceded two goals with a four-goal lead and the title assured in Cornellà and against Real Sociedad they conceded two goals again, on a day of celebration.

Barca believe in Gundogan’s word despite City rumours - SPORT

Barça remain confident of signing Ilkay Gundogan despite the fact that those close to Manchester City now believe that the midfielder will end up renewing his contract. The English club have changed their first offer and are offering him a two-year contract at almost the same big bucks salary as his current one, and the player is hesitating.

Barca starting Frenkie de Jong’s contract renewal - SPORT

Barça will begin to tackle the renewal of Frenkie de Jong almost immediately. The commitment to the Dutch player is total and he should become one of the key players in Xavi’s project. His contract expires in 2026 but the idea is to extend his contract by adjusting his salary to help the team's salary limit. More years and with a more sustainable salary to help reorganise the club financially.

The Barca deal to bring Ruben Neves in to replace Sergio Busquets - SPORT

Rúben Neves' move to Barça is getting closer. The Portuguese player made a great farewell in his last game with Wolverhampton at home, making it clear that he was not going to continue at the end of the season. He did not say for sure where he would be going, but the player is very clear that it will be Barça. He has already reached an agreement for four seasons with the Blaugrana while waiting to see how the operation is carried out.

Mendes committed to Ansu Fati Barca move - SPORT

Barça are already working hard to comply with their viability plan presented to La Liga and everything depends on making several sales in the coming weeks to increase revenue and reduce the wage bill. One of the players who must leave is Ansu Fati and the Blaugrana are sure that soon there will be news.