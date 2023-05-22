Barcelona’s Samuel Umtiti opens up on his future as loan spell with Lecce nears end

Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti has opened up on his future after spending the season on loan in Serie A with Lecce.

The Frenchman has had a difficult few years but has been enjoying himself in Italy, making 23 appearances so far this season.

Umtiti says he’s regained his confidence at Lecce and has also revealed he’s been talking about to Alexandre Lacazette about his desire to play for Lyon again.

“I’m still under contract with Barcelona until 2026, but it’s true that I really need to feel respected, appreciated and I feel good in Italy. I love the language, the food, the style. A return to Lyon to play with Alexandre Lacazette? Lately we were talking about it, I would really like to play with him again before the end of my career,” he said. “It’s too early to talk about it, but yes for me Lecce is a springboard. Everyone thought I was dead, but I knew I was coming here to bounce back and go higher again. “I’m doing very well, I’m happy after these four difficult years, these four difficult years. In the end, I managed to find a smile and the desire to play football again. I knew that if I was given that confidence back, I was going to be able to express myself as I did a few years back.” Source | Canal

Umtiti also spoke about his team’s relegation battle and how staying up will feel a bit like winning a title. Lecce are currently in 16th place in the table but only three points off the drop zone ahead of the final two games of the season.