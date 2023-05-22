Jules Kounde joins Pedri and Ronald Araujo on sidelines for Barcelona’s trip to Real Valladolid

Jules Kounde has joined Barcelona’s injured list ahead of Tuesday’s La Liga clash against Real Valladolid.

The Frenchman went off at half-time during the weekend’s defeat to Real Sociedad at the Camp Nou and will be given a breather on Tuesday.

Xavi was asked about the Frenchman at his pre-match press conference and insisted it was simply a case of muscular fatigure for Kounde and nothing more serious.

Kounde joins Pedri and Araujo on the injured list. The duo missed the visit from Real Sociedad and were absent once again from the group’s training session on Monday.

Barcelona have nothing really to play for against Real Valladolid but will be keen for Robert Lewandowski to win the Pichichi and for Marc-Andre ter Stegen to beat the clean sheet record.

Tuesday’s hosts are battling the drop and head into the match in the bottom three and with games against Barca, Getafe and Almeria to come.

Paulo Pezzolano’s side lost 2-0 at the weekend to Cadiz and badly need points against the champions if they are to stay up.

Barcelona won 4-0 at the Camp Nou the last time the two sides met in La Liga, with a Robert Lewandowski brace and goals from Pedri and Sergi Roberto sealing the win.